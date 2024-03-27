North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the February 29th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,419,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Stock Up 100.0 %

Shares of NBRI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,241,699. North Bay Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

