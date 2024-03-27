Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Posts Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Noah Trading Up 9.7 %

NYSE NOAH opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.00. Noah has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Noah by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

