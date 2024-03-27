NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $985,624.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in NMI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

