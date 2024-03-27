NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

NIKE Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NKE traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,802,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

