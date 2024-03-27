NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,449,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

