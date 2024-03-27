New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Up 2.2%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.27. 7,181,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 39,520,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after buying an additional 1,829,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.