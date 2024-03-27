New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 5.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after buying an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,050. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

