New Millennium Group LLC Sells 4,852 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $386.14 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.41 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

