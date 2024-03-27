New Millennium Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

