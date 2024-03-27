New Millennium Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

