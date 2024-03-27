New Millennium Group LLC Invests $33,000 in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGHFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000.

HIGH opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

