New Millennium Group LLC Invests $1.55 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 1.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $101.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

