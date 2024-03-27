New Millennium Group LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,609,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 305,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

XMHQ opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

