New Millennium Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.6% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $523.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $364.88 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

