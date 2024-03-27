New Millennium Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 126,762.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

