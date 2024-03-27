New Millennium Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.17.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

