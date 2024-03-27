New Millennium Group LLC Buys 10,636 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2,102.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $294,856,000 after acquiring an additional 102,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $224.46 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

