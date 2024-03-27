New Millennium Group LLC Acquires 602 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

