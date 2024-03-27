New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Lucia Stocker Purchases 10,500 Shares

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Lucia Stocker acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of A$48,289.50 ($31,561.76).
New Hope Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
About New Hope
