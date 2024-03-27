Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $12.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $616.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,551. The stock has a market cap of $266.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

