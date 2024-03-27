Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges Acquires 3,640 Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges acquired 3,640 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,466.07).

Good Energy Group Stock Down 8.2 %

Good Energy Group stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 246 ($3.11). The stock had a trading volume of 164,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Good Energy Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426 ($5.38). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.82 million, a PE ratio of 204.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.