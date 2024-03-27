NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $8.26 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.26 billion and approximately $702.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.84 or 0.00011018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00077257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00027536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,183,249,178 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,183,152,001 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.61212059 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $685,000,662.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

