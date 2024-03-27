nCino’s (NCNO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of NCNO opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $47,391.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

