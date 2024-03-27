nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5 million-$544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.7 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-0.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.90.

nCino Stock Performance

Insider Activity at nCino

NCNO opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. nCino has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in nCino by 53,331.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

