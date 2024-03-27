Navcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $29,287.69 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00113054 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00039982 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017504 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002824 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.