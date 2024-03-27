MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 5.8% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. 222,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,505,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $538.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 15.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,039,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MultiPlan by 43.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MultiPlan by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MultiPlan by 19.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.