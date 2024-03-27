Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 0.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. 81,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 752,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
