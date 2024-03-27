Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 0.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. 81,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 752,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 179.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 296.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 9,882,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 15,600,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,375,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,474,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.