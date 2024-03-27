MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 52,502 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 52,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $39,376.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 23,600 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $17,464.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 46,246 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $35,146.96.

On Monday, March 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,937 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $33,130.23.

On Friday, March 15th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 44,305 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $34,557.90.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $553,998.64.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFW traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MSP Recovery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

