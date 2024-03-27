MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.