MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.46

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.46 and last traded at $187.98, with a volume of 10432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 133.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock worth $1,017,991. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $69,067,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,252,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,771,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $40,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after buying an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

