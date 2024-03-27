Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 364,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

