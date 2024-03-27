Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $444.71 million and $24.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00028085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,741,614 coins and its circulating supply is 851,687,150 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

