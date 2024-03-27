Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.00

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

Moog Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $856.85 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Moog Increases Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

