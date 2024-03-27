Monero Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $71.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $137.75 or 0.00199865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,814.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.39 or 0.00769540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.00136137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00130137 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,415,799 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

