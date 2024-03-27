Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.90. 3,520,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,934,617. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.