Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 12-Month High at $423.92

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $423.92 and last traded at $421.42, with a volume of 17461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.44.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.73.

The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

