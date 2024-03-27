Mizuho Reiterates Neutral Rating for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in NIO by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NIO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of NIO by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

