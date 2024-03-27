Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,594. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

