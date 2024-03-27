Mizuho Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $34.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

EPD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 689,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

