Mitsui Fudosan Stock to Split on Friday, March 29th (OTCMKTS:MTSFY)

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, March 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 29th.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $53.84 and a twelve month high of $96.98.
About Mitsui Fudosan
