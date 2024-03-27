Mitsui Fudosan Stock to Split on Friday, March 29th (OTCMKTS:MTSFY)

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, March 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 29th.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $53.84 and a twelve month high of $96.98.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Featured Articles

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

