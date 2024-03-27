Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitek Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MITK. Craig Hallum began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

MITK opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $619.03 million, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mitek Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

