Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.53. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 14,618 shares trading hands.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $643.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,073,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $70,773,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 267.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,023,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 1,473,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $11,740,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
