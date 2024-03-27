Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.95

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.95 and last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 9775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 273,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 49,394 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

