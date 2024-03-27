MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 448,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 735,600 shares.The stock last traded at $7.56 and had previously closed at $7.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.34.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

