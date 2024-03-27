MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Insider Caroline Gulliver Buys 10,000 Shares

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($42,967.27).

Shares of MIGO traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 340.41 ($4.30). The stock had a trading volume of 35,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 329.95. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 309 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 346.52 ($4.38). The firm has a market cap of £77.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,500.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 27.11 and a quick ratio of 44.36.

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

