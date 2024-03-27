MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Insider Caroline Gulliver Buys 10,000 Shares

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($42,967.27).
MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MIGO traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 340.41 ($4.30). The stock had a trading volume of 35,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 329.95. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 309 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 346.52 ($4.38). The firm has a market cap of £77.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,500.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 27.11 and a quick ratio of 44.36.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile
