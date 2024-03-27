Michael J. Arougheti Sells 4,488 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.1 %

ARES stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.96. The company had a trading volume of 517,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,183. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.25.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.65%.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

