Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,315.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,238.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,149.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

