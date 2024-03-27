MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $540.07 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $102.86 or 0.00148391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $540.07 million and $38.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00015870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00024347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,326.64 or 1.00013931 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 105.40440439 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $31,673,854.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.