Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research firms have commented on MEOH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Methanex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEOH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Methanex by 1,158.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 43.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.