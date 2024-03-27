MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 9627130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
MetalNRG Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16. The company has a market capitalization of £615,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.76.
MetalNRG Company Profile
MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.
